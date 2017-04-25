New Zika cluster reported at Highland Road, Jansen Close in Kovan

SINGAPORE: A new Zika cluster has been confirmed at Highland Road and Jansen Close near Kovan, with two cases of locally transmitted infection, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday (Apr 25).

Both are residents in the area, said NEA, adding that it has started operations to kill mosquitoes in the area.

There are now three active Zika clusters in Singapore around the same neighbourhood. NEA said an additional case was confirmed at the Glasgow Road cluster on Monday and another new case at the Poh Huat Road West/Poh Huat Terrace/Terrasse Lane cluster on Tuesday.

The cluster at Flower Road/Hendry Close closed on Tuesday and is being kept under surveillance, said NEA.

It urged residents to be vigilant and continue to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats, as there could still be "asymptomatic or mild, undiagnosed cases which might result in further transmission of the virus if there are mosquitoes in the vicinity".