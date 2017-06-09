New Zika cluster reported at Parry Avenue

SINGAPORE: Two cases of locally transmitted Zika have been confirmed at Parry Avenue at the Serangoon Garden area, the National Environment Agency announced on Friday (Jun 9).



Both cases are residents in the vicinity. NEA has commenced vector control operations at the cluster area.



"Residents and stakeholders are urged to maintain vigilance and continue to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats, as there could still be asymptomatic or mild, undiagnosed cases which might result in further transmission of the virus if there are mosquitoes in the vicinity," NEA said.