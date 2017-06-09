New Zika cluster reported at Parry Avenue

SINGAPORE: Two cases of locally transmitted Zika have been confirmed at Parry Avenue at the Serangoon Garden area, the National Environment Agency announced on Friday (Jun 9).



Both cases are residents in the vicinity. NEA has commenced operations to destroy mosquito breeding spots at the cluster area.



"Residents and stakeholders are urged to maintain vigilance and continue to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats, as there could still be asymptomatic or mild, undiagnosed cases which might result in further transmission of the virus if there are mosquitoes in the vicinity," NEA said.

It added that it had been conducting preventive inspections in the area before the cluster at Parry Avenue was notified. Zika information leaflets and insect repellents will be distributed to households and residents are advised to apply repellent as a precaution, NEA said.

Two locally transmitted Zika cases were reported at the nearby Kovan area in late April.

NEA advises members of the public to seek medical attention if they are unwell, especially with symptoms such as fever and rash.