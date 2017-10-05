Newly launched A*STAR model factory lets SMEs test out new technologies

SINGAPORE: A factory that gives small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a peek into how they can adopt technology on their own factory floors was launched on Thursday (Oct 5).

The A*STAR Model Factory @ SIMTech will allow companies to experience advanced manufacturing technologies first-hand, as well as to collaborate with stakeholders to test-bed and jointly develop innovative solutions.

The 6,500 sq ft facility at Fusionopolis Two in one-north will boast a live pilot-scale production line where data is collected real-time in order to allow companies to make timely business decisions and evaluate the effectiveness of proposed measures before implementing them.

Speaking at the launch, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Dr Koh Poh Koon said that SMEs will also get to experience digitalisation technologies first-hand, “without affecting their existing business operations”.

Dr Koh added that “globally, the face of manufacturing is transforming”, and that with its “established manufacturing base, skilled workforce, and status as a logistics hub in Asia”, Singapore is in “a good position to play a leading role in the region”.

He said that platforms such as the Manufacturing Productivity Technology Centre (MPTC) and Model Factory @ SIMTech will allow SMEs to adopt and co-develop digitalisation technologies, and that the MPTC plays “a vital role” in translating Singapore’s efforts into tangible benefits for our companies.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between SIMTech and Germany’s TU Braunschweig, one of Germany’s leading technological universities, was also signed at the launch.



The deal will allow the institutions to become “twin factories”, allowing visitors at each end “to view the advanced manufacturing capabilities of both factories simultaneously”.

Dr Koh added that through the MOU, Singapore’s SMEs “will gain further insights into advanced manufacturing technologies developed by TU Braunschweig”, as well as “benefit from their experience in working with industry in co-developing and adopting such technologies”.



Manufacturing contributes about 20 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product and accounted for 14 per cent of employment last year.