Ng Eng Hen conveys condolences to Thai defence chief over deadly floods

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen conveyed Singapore’s condolences over recent devastating flash floods in Thailand during a meeting with the country's Chief of Defence Forces General Surapong Suwana-adth on Tuesday morning (Jan 10), the Singapore Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said.

As of Monday, at least 21 people have been killed and nearly one million people affected by the floods after days of unexpected rain across Thailand's southern neck.



In a press release on Tuesday, MINDEF said Dr Ng expressed Singapore's condolences to General Surapong and the people of Thailand for the devastation and loss of lives, and his sympathies to the bereaved families.

The meeting was part of the general's introductory visit to Singapore from Monday to Tuesday. During his call on Dr Ng at MINDEF, the two reaffirmed the "close and long-standing bilateral defence relationship" between Singapore and Thailand, MINDEF said.

The Defence Ministry said that General Surapong’s visit underscored the "strong partnership" between the two armed forces.



"Both armed forces interact regularly through high-level visits, professional exchanges, courses and exercises. These interactions have bolstered the professionalism and camaraderie between personnel of both armed forces," it added.



As part of his programme, General Surapong also called on Singapore's Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Perry Lim after inspecting a Guard of Honour at MINDEF earlier on Tuesday, the ministry said.