Ng Yat Chung to replace Alan Chan as SPH CEO from Sep 1

SINGAPORE: Mr Ng Yat Chung has been appointed chief executive officer of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), the firm announced in a media release on Friday (May 26).



Mr Ng, 55, takes over from current CEO Alan Chan, 64, when he retires on Sep 1.



Mr Ng is currently an independent director of SPH. He chairs the board risk committee and is a member of the executive committee and the remuneration committee, SPH said, adding that he will also be appointed executive director on Jul 1. He was previously CEO of shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines.



Deputy CEO Patrick Daniel, 63, will also retire and step down from Sep 1, SPH said. He will continue as a part-time consultant and assist Mr Ng in managing some SPH subsidiaries and projects.



Mr Anthony Tan, 44, will remain as deputy CEO in SPH, taking charge of both the English, Malay and Tamil media group and the Chinese media group, among other responsibilities, the firm said.

