Ngee Ann Polytechnic to offer 'China readiness' programme

SINGAPORE: Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) has launched a new programme aimed at equipping students with business and cultural knowledge of China.



The Certificate in China Readiness programme was developed in collaboration with non-profit organisation Business China, which signed a memorandum of understanding with the polytechnic on Thursday (Mar 2).

Under the programme, students will learn about China's developments and how to bridge cultural gaps between China and Singapore. This culminates in a fully-sponsored 12-day immersion trip to China which includes visits to start-ups, institutes and large corporation.

"This programme prepares our students to recognise and seek opportunities in the China market - build strong partnerships with our counterparts in China on the basis of deep cultural understanding," said the principal of Ngee Ann Polytechnic Clarence Ti.

"Through this programme, we hope that our students will have better knowledge of China's dynamism and complexity, and be ready to capitalise on the innovative and entrepreneurial energies in the Chinese market today," he added.

More than 70 students have been selected for the inaugural intake, which begins this April.