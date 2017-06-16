NHB signs MOU with China's Palace Museum to intensify cultural cooperation

BEIJING: Singapore's National Heritage Board (NHB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China's Palace Museum to intensify cultural cooperation and exchanges between both institutions.

The MOU was signed on Friday (Jun 16) by NHB's chief executive officer Chang Hwee Nee and the director of the Palace Museum Shan Jixiang. Singapore’s Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu and China's Minister for Culture Luo Shugang were both present to witness the signing.

#Singapore's National Heritage Board signs MOU with #China's Palace Museum to intensify cultural cooperation and exchanges #Beijing pic.twitter.com/P6f6l9WwRb — Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) June 16, 2017





The agreement, which is a first between both parties, will span a duration of five years.



It puts in place a long-term framework for collaboration and cooperation between NHB and the Palace Museum on a variety of projects. The five areas of collaboration are: Exhibition and loan exchange; exchange of information relating to collections management and conservation; curatorial and conservation staff exchange; research and publication; and retail opportunities.

"Singapore and China share warm cultural ties, and in 2015, we marked 25 years of diplomatic relations. There have been several important cultural collaborations, such as between National Gallery Singapore and the China Academy of Art, and NHB’s Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall and its Chinese counterparts," said Ms Fu.

"The signing of this MOU further cements the strong cultural relations between our two countries, and paves the way for more partnerships in the future. I look forward to the upcoming collaborations that will showcase the best of China’s and Singapore’s culture, and add vibrancy to both our heritage sectors.”

As part of the MOU, NHB and the Palace Museum will partner International Council Of Museums (ICOM) Singapore and ICOM China to co-organise a workshop titled Future of Museums: Audience Engagement for Social Inclusion and Community Building.



There are also ongoing discussions for a proposed joint exhibition between NHB’s Asian Civilisations Museum and the Palace Museum, to be held in Singapore in future.