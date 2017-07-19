NHG polyclinics offer 24/7 locker service to pick up medication from 7-Eleven stores

SINGAPORE: Patients with chronic conditions can now beat the queues at some polyclinics and collect their medication from lockers at 7-Eleven stores across the island at any time of the day.



The National Healthcare Group Polyclinics (NHGP) and National Healthcare Group Pharmacy (NHGPh) said on Wednesday (Jul 19) that the service would be available at 34 7-Eleven outlets.

The locker service is available only to patients with chronic conditions with a valid doctor's prescription. Currently, they can collect their medication at polyclinic branches or have it delivered to their home.

The new service was launched in March, and more than 10 patients have tried the service since.

One of them, 48-year-old Maslan Ahamad, who works as a security officer, said: "As I work 12-hour shifts, it is difficult for me to visit the polyclinic to just get my balance medication. I can now choose to collect my medication any time and at a location close to my home without affecting my work schedule."

Medication in the locker at a 7-eleven store. (Photo: Rachelle Lee)

To use the locker service, eligible patients can submit their medication order either through an app, the website or call NHGPh's contact centre at 6355 3000.

After the order is verified, the medication will be packed by pharmacists in tamper-proof bags and delivered to their preferred locker location within three working days. Patients will then receive an SMS notification with a one-time personal identification number (PIN) that they need to key in to collect their medication from the lockers. They will have 48 hours to collect it.



A pharmacy technician packing medication orders into a tamper-proof bag, (Photo: CNA/Rachelle Lee)

The service costs S$4, similar to a home delivery. Payment can be made through Internet banking, at AXS machines or at any of the NHG polyclinics.

"Our patients can be assured that all medication is packed safely and securely. We also work with our vendor to ensure their confidential details are not compromised during delivery," said Chan Soo Chung, executive director of NHGP.



Security cameras installed to prevent tampering of the lockers. (Photo: Rachelle Lee)

A list of locker locations and participating 7-Eleven stores can be found here.

NHG, which has nine polyclinics in the northern and western parts of Singapore, said it hopes to launch the locker service at more locations islandwide.

Last year, SingHealth Polyclinics launched a similar locker service, called Pilbox, at Marine Parade Polyclinic, for patients to collect their medication from lockers located at the polyclinic itself. It said that it would roll out the service at Bedok and Punggol polyclinics in the coming months.