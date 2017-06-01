Night market operator charged for illegally hiring 19 Indonesian workers

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old Singaporean man was on Thursday (Jun 1) charged for illegally hiring 19 Indonesian workers to work at night markets, also known as pasar malams, in Singapore last year.

In a news release on Thursday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said Sao Wei Loon hired the foreign nationals to work as stall assistants at three pasar malams from Jun 1 to Sep 16 last year. They were employed illegally for periods of between three days to more than three weeks.

If convicted, Sao faces a fine of between S$5,000 and S$30,000, or up to 12 months' imprisonment, or both. His case will be next heard in court on Jun 20.

Separately, a former director and a current director of logistics company S K Yap Construction were convicted on May 2 for conspiring to hire 10 foreign workers without valid work passes. They were each fined S$79,000, or 33 weeks' jail in default, and banned from employing foreign workers, the press release said.

MOM reiterated that employers must obtain a valid work pass before hiring any foreigner to work in Singapore, and those working in bazaars or pasar malams are not exempted from this requirement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"MOM conducts inspections from time to time," it said, adding that members of the public can report cases of illegal employment confidentially to the ministry by calling +65 6438 5122 or emailing mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg.