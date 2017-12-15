Night-time temperatures could reach 23°C in next fortnight: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Slightly cooler night-time temperatures are expected in the next fortnight, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Friday (Dec 15).



In a media advisory, it said the temperature at night could fall to 23°C or 24°C during this period. Meanwhile, maximum day-time temperatures are likely to range between 31°C and 33°C.

Rainfall for the month of December is expected to be slightly below normal, the met service said.

During the second fortnight of December, MSS said Singapore is expected to experience moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoon and evening on five or six days.

In addition, a weak monsoon surge over the South China Sea and surrounding region could bring a few days of occasionally windy conditions with moderate rain and cooler temperatures to Singapore, MSS added.

"On one or two days, the winds in the region may temporarily blow from the west due to a low pressure system in South China Sea and bring widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers in the predawn hours and morning," MSS said.



MSS highlighted that Singapore and the region is currently experiencing the wet phase of Northeast Monsoon which typically lasts from December till January.

