NKF appoints Tim Oei as new CEO

SINGAPORE: The National Kidney Foundation on Wednesday (May 31) announced it has appointed Mr Tim Oei as its new chief executive officer with effect from Sep 4.

Mr Oei, who is currently the CEO of local non-profit AWWA, was appointed after a five-member committee from NKF's board reviewed more than 50 candidates over a five-month period. The appointment comes after NKF sacked previous CEO Edmund Kwok last November, citing "personal indiscretion" as the reason.

Former CEO Eunice Tay was to have taken over the reins last December, while the search for a new CEO was carried out.