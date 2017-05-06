NKF launches hotline for kidney health queries

SINGAPORE: The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) launched a toll-free hotline on Saturday (May 6), for patients and members of the public to ask questions about kidney health.

They can also get more information on NKF's services such as the dialysis admission process, as well as its volunteer and donation programmes.

The hotline is meant to be a one-stop resource centre, said NKF. Previously, the foundation had several hotlines for its different departments.

Since its soft launch last month, the hotline has received about 1,000 calls, according to NKF chairman Koh Poh Tiong who is encouraging the public to call in to find more about kidney health and measures to prevent kidney failure.

"We need to educate and prevent kidney failure, and that is why NKF launched a hotline for people to call in," Mr Koh said. "We have four people attending the hotline – one can speak Mandarin, Malay, English and even dialects. So I would encourage more Singaporeans to call in to find out more about the causes of kidney failure."

The number is 1800-KIDNEYS, or 1800-5436397.



NEW DIALYSIS CENTRE AT BUKIT PANJANG

The hotline was officially launched at the opening of NKF's 30th dialysis centre, which is located in Bukit Panjang.

The Le Champ-NKF Dialysis Centre, which is equipped with 16 dialysis stations, was partly funded by electronics supplier Le Champ (SEA), which donated S$2.1 million to the centre.

It is the second dialysis centre in Bukit Panjang, which would help to relieve the space crunch at other neighbouring centres.

According to NKF, five new cases of kidney failure are diagnosed every day, and the number expected to rise as the population ages.