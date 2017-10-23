NLB launches new digital business library

SINGAPORE: Singapore residents with an account with the National Library Board (NLB) can now access business resources in a new digital business library.

The new online portal was launched on Monday (Oct 23) by NLB, in conjunction with OverDrive, a mobile application that allows users to borrow eBooks and audiobooks.

Users can borrow more than 19,000 titles on topics such as cybersecurity, business intelligence and data analytics via their mobile phones, tablets or computers.

NLB and OverDrive said in a joint media statement that they consulted leading training and development executives to build the catalogue.



NLB also conducted a media preview of the soon-to-open Bedok Public Library. It has been relocated to Heartbeat@Bedok, an integrated complex in the estate.



The new library has an area of 4,150 sq m across two levels. It houses a collection of about 200,000 books, 300 magazine titles and 13,000 audio-visual items across all four official languages.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The library will officially re-open on Saturday (Oct 28).