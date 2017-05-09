No cases of drug-laced gummy bears, candy in Singapore: CNB

SINGAPORE: Authorities have not come across any cases of drugs such as Ecstasy being made to look like gummy bears in Singapore, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday (May 9).

In a news release, CNB noted that there have been reports circulating online about the availability of drug-laced candy - specifically bear-shaped candy targeted at the young - but that those reports did not originate from CNB.

It noted, however, foreign news reports on the availability of candy-shaped drugs overseas that contain Ecstasy or cannabis.

Several of those reports were on cases in Florida where students at a middle school fell ill after eating gummies laced with drugs.

"Reports on such candy-shaped drugs did not originate from CNB," said the agency. "Locally, CNB has not come across cases of drugs such as Ecstasy made to look like candy or specifically, bear-shaped candy."

CNB added that while there is no specific information about drugs that come in the form of candy, parents should remind their children about the harmful effects of drugs, and that they should not consume anything offered by people they don't know.

"Unscrupulous traffickers may seek to disguise the harmful nature of drugs by making them look like candy or foodstuff," CNB warned.