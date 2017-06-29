No change to US visa waiver policy for Singapore; rumours false: US embassy

SINGAPORE: The United States Embassy in Singapore on Thursday (Jun 29) debunked online rumours that US President Donald Trump had called off the Visa Waiver Program for Singapore passport holders.

"We are aware of rumours circulating regarding changes to the Visa Waiver Program for Singapore," the embassy said in a Facebook post.



"There has been no change to the policy for Singaporeans travelling to the United States."

A report by GloNews360.com claimed that Singaporeans would need visas to travel to the US as of next month. The report was shared on social media and Internet forums.

Screen capture of a report claiming that Singapore would be taken off the United States' Visa Waiver Program. (Screen capture: GloNews360.com)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) enables most citizens or nationals of participating countries to travel to the US for tourism or business for 90 days or less without first obtaining a visa.



Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United Kingdom are participants in the VWP.