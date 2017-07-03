No conflict of interest by Attorney-General and Deputy Attorney-General: Indranee

SINGAPORE: Rounding off Monday’s (Jul 3) debate in Parliament on the Oxley Road issue, Senior Minister of State for Law and Finance Indranee Rajah addressed members’ concerns on a potential conflict of interest by the Attorney-General Lucien Wong and the Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair.

Since mid-June, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling have accused the Prime Minister, their eldest brother, of abusing his political office to hinder the willed demolition of their 38 Oxley Road family home, which was occupied by their father and Singapore’s founding leader Mr Lee Kuan Yew from the 1940s up to his death in 2015.



In a joint statement in June, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling had also questioned the role of Mr Wong, who was then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s personal lawyer. He became Attorney-General in January this year.

NO BASIS TO SUGGEST AG OR DEPUTY AG DID NOT OBSERVE CONFLICT RULES: INDRANEE

“The rules on conflict are very clear,” Ms Indranee said. “The Attorney-General and the Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair would not be involved if there is any conflict … and there is no basis to suggest that either the Attorney-General or the Deputy Attorney-General have not observed these rules.”





Ms Indranee said lawyers in both the public and private sector know to abide by these rules. In the case of Mr Wong, she said he is a widely acknowledged legal mind, and would have had thousands of clients over his 40 years of service. “There should be no reason why this is an opportunity for us to pass him over and choose a less qualified candidate,” she said.

His appointment was decided after a “thorough and rigorous process” and the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) unanimously advised the President to concur with the appointment. On concerns of a perception of close ties between the AG and ministers, Ms Indranee said it is not unusual for the AG to be known to ministers and the Prime Minister.

She gave the example of Singapore’s first Law Minister E W Barker being an old friend of Mr Lee Kuan Yew. He was also a partner at Mr Lee’s law firm, Lee & Lee. She also gave the example of former Chief Justice Yong Pung How being a good friend of Mr Lee Kuan Yew.

“In these roles, all of them observed the appropriate conflict rules,” she said. “In all of these, the considerations are the quality, character and integrity of the individuals involved. That is the hallmark of our system. And indeed, in many first world countries, the AG is even a sitting member of the parliament, or a politician.”

“In the UK, the AG is a Cabinet minister and likewise in Australia. Our system is based on a slightly different model, but again it goes too far to suggest that AG must not have any previous links with ministers or political parties.”

The issue was raised earlier in the session by opposition Member of Parliament Sylvia Lim, who also asked about Mr Hri Kumar’s ties with the People’s Action Party until he resigned this year. Both she and Workers' Party (WP) Secretary-General Low Thia Khiang also asked for clarifications on what the senior minister of state said in her address.

In response, Ms Indranee said that the AG and deputy AG are not advising the Government in matters relating to 38 Oxley Road.

SHANMUGAM NOT CONSULTED AS A LAWYER BY BOTH LEE SIBLINGS

Ms Indranee also refuted suggestions that Law Minister K Shanmugam, in sharing his thoughts with members of the Lee family, should be disqualified from giving his views to the ministerial committee looking at what to do with the Oxley Road property.

“At that time, Minister Shanmugam was already a Cabinet minister. He was not consulted as a lawyer and did not advise them as clients,” she said. “Minister Mentor (Lee Kuan Yew) spoke to other Cabinet ministers about the house as well. It would be absurd to suggest that they are not able to participate in government work just because they have spoken to him or some family member about the house.”

Instead, Ms Indranee said the issue was a “red herring” intended to divert attention away from the real issues. With the ministerial committee not making any decisions but putting up options for Cabinet, Ms Indranee said the trigger for the dispute raised by Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling appeared to be something else.

“Whatever it is, there is no reason to drag Singapore and Singaporeans through this dispute. That is contrary to Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s values,” Ms Indranee said.

She also addressed comments by WP MP Png Eng Huat, who spoke about allegations of improper influence asserted over civil servants. She said this is a serious allegations not only against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, but also against senior civil servants.

For example, Mr Png referred to the cataloguing of Mr Lee’s items, which Ms Indranee said the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) explained last week. It said the involvement of its photographers is in line with the Ministry’s policies of supporting prime ministers and presidents after they leave office.

After Mr Lee’s passing, MCI photographers were deployed to take photos of various personal and official items belonging to Mr Lee at 38 Oxley Road,” she said.

“This was done for the purposes of national archival and documentation. Similar photographic recordings were done during Mr Lee’s lifetime of his study at his home and at the basement dining room. If there were any specific instances of impropriety beyond that, these should be identified rather than making general unsubstantiated allegations.”

NEED FOR A SPECIAL COMMITTEE?

Separately, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary addressed members' concerns on two issues - whether Parliament is the right platform for dealing with the allegations and, if there is no substance to the allegations, why is Parliament spending time dealing with a private family matter.





Some members suggested having a select committee to hear the matter or to have the matter be raised before in court. He questioned if the matter, having been in the public sphere for two weeks now, would have been resolved had it been heard on another platform.

“Would this have been resolved in courts in two weeks? Would a special select committee have been constituted, called witnesses, analysed the problem, submitted a report in two weeks?”

Dr Puthucheary also said the special select committee is an organ empowered by Parliament, so it was ironic for members to suggest that Parliament is the wrong platform.

“How can we say it is better than parliament if we say that there is something fundamentally wrong with Parliament? Yes, the special select committee has time and space and opportunity to gather more evidence and go into details but it has been given those powers by Parliament and ultimately provides a report to Parliament and the actions taken on its recommendations are done by Parliament. So if we are going to choose these routes, the one thing we cannot do is to say that Parliament is not an appropriate place to deal with these matters.”

Dr Puthucheary also addressed the point made by WP MP Pritam Singh on whether Parliament is an appropriate place for the matter, since members have not been able to bring any substance to the allegations. He said this is an indication of the “absence of a problem”.

“It is of great interest that no one has been able to substantiate anything in this house," he said. "If you’re going to have a select committee, you need to have a reason to have the select committee as opposed to ‘I wasn’t able to do my job properly’.”