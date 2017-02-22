No disruption to Singapore's investments following Brexit, says UK trade secretary

SINGAPORE: The United Kingdom's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox reassures foreign businesses that there will be no disruption to trading and market access even after the country leaves the European Union (EU).

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Channel NewsAsia's Conversation With, Dr Fox said that the UK is holding discussions with the EU to put in place "transitional" measures so that “at the moment we leave the European Union, the same provisions will come into place so that there’ll be no disruption of market access”.

“Companies that are in Singapore who have invested in the UK won’t notice any difference,” said Dr Fox, who is also president of the UK’s Board of Trade.

He is in Singapore for a two-day visit and will meet with Singapore leaders, business partners and investors.

The veteran Tory politician is UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s point man for forging a new trading relationship with the rest of the world after the country voted to leave the EU last June.

ASIAN STUDENTS ALWAYS WELCOME

Dr Fox also refuted claims that Brexit was a reaction against immigration and the influx of foreigners into the UK.

“What I think (Brexit) was about was control: the British public having control over their own laws primarily, over their own money and how it is spent, and also on immigration and control of our borders,” he said.

Dr Fox is a long-time critic of the European bloc and was one of the most vocal champions of the Brexit campaign before the referendum.

Immigration came to the fore of the Brexit debate last June, with pro-Leave campaigners warning against the influx of Eastern European immigrants into the country.

A key pillar of Mrs May’s immigration policy has been to reduce the number of overseas students in the UK by tightening visa requirements. However, Dr Fox insists that the doors will always remain open for Asian students and businesses.

“First of all, we’ve always been (welcoming) and we’ll always be (welcoming),” he said.

“Secondly, a major distortion will be removed by our leaving the EU because we (currently) have a balanced presumption in favour of the EU which distorts the availability of places in the UK. That will disappear,” Dr Fox added.

CHORUS OF PROTECTIONISM

He also cautioned against a rising tide of protectionism among countries – particularly those in the West.

“There is a chorus of protectionism out there which is quite dangerous in terms of the health of the global economy,” Dr Fox noted.

“Even in some Western countries where you would think there would be a natural presumption in favour of global free trade, there are questions being asked.”

His comments came in the wake of the Trump administration pulling the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership – an ambitious trade pact that was supposed to cover 40 per cent of the world’s economic output.

“If we listen to the voices of protectionism, then the future prosperity of our citizens will be in peril,” Dr Fox warned.

“So those of us who believe in free and open markets need to stand together and make sure that is what we provide.”

