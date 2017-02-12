No effort will be spared to ensure Botanic Gardens remains safe: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: No effort will be spared to ensure that the Botanic Gardens remains safe for the public, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Feb 12), a day after a massive Tembusu tree toppled, killing a woman and injuring four others there.

Mr Wong noted in a Facebook post that it is unusual for a Tembusu tree, especially one recently assessed to be healthy, to fall without any warning, and that NParks has asked arborists and experts to investigate the matter.



The tree had been inspected last September and given a clean bill of health.

Mr Wong added that the gardens remain open although the affected area has been cordoned off while the fallen tree is cleared.

"The Botanic Gardens is our national treasure - we will spare no effort to ensure that it remains safe for all to enjoy," he said.





(Photo: Toni Waterman)

NParks earlier said it completed a detailed check on the trees in Palm Valley, where the Tembusu had fallen, and concluded that the other trees in the area were safe.

Mr Wong added he was shocked and saddened by the accident. "My deepest condolences to the family of the victim; and my prayers go out to the injured for a speedy recovery," he said.

38-year-old Radhika Angara was killed when the tree fell on her and her family. Her husband and twin children are among those injured.



