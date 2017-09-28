No exam candidates affected by train delays: SEAB

SINGAPORE: There were no reports of examination candidates being affected by train delays on Thursday (Sep 28), the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) has said.

MRT stations between Tanah Merah and Pasir Ris on the East-West Line faced delays of up to 30 minutes in the morning.

The delays came on the first day of the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) for Primary 6 students, who were due to take their English Language and Foundation English papers at 8.15am.

SMRT said that a track point fault on the line caused delays, which began before 6am. Train services resumed at about 8.30am.

SEAB said earlier that candidates would given the full duration to take the exam paper if they were affected by the disruption and would not need to produce any excuse sheet as proof.

The Board said it also worked with schools to advise candidates to plan for sufficient travel time, and remind them about the actions they should take if affected by train service disruptions before the exam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“SEAB would like to assure examination candidates that they will not be penalised for being late if they have difficulties getting to their examination centres on time due to such disruptions,” it said.

“Candidates would always be given the full duration of the paper, no matter what time they start.”