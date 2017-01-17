No fake food products from China detected in Singapore: AVA

SINGAPORE: After scores of Chinese factories were busted for making counterfeit branded food products, Singapore authorities said no fake food products from China have been imported into Singapore.



"As part of AVA’s food safety surveillance programme, imported food products are regularly inspected and sampled for testing to ensure compliance with our food safety standards and requirements. So far, we have not detected any fake food products imported from China," said an Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) spokesperson on Tuesday (Jan 17).

The spokesperson added that food products that do not meet AVA requirements will not be allowed for sale. "Enforcement action will be taken against anyone found guilty of contravening our regulations," AVA stated.

Nearly 50 factories in the Chinese city of Tianjin were found to have manufactured the counterfeit food products with ingredients that included “leftovers and industrial-grade salt” unfit for human consumption, Chinese media reports said. The products had fake labels of popular brands such as Lee Kum Kee, Nestle and Knorr, according to a report by The Beijing News.

Nestle said it is working closely with authorities to fight against counterfeitiers “in order to protect our consumers, as well as our products and brands”.

“Our experts are helping the authorities to distinguish authentic Nestle products from the counterfeits,” said a spokesperson from the company that owns Maggi.