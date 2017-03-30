No fine for leaving used tissue at hawker centre tables: NEA

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) has debunked a message circulating online warning people that they could be fined if they leave used tissues in their bowls, plates or cups at coffee shops or hawker centres.

It posted a clarification on its Facebook page on Thursday (Mar 30) as a message made the rounds on social media, saying one person was fined S$200.

“We would like to clarify that NEA has not been issuing fines for such acts,” said NEA.





However, NEA added that “as an act of graciousness towards cleaners and other patrons”, members of the public should dispose of their rubbish properly after meals.