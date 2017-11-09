No further croc sightings at East Coast Park, water training to resume

SINGAPORE: Water training at the National Sailing Centre (NSC) will resume on Friday, but may be suspended again should there be anymore "indications of crocodile sightings", said the Singapore Sailing Federation on Thursday (Nov 9).

In its Facebook post, the federation said there have been no further sightings of the crocodile that was allegedly spotted by contractors at a work site beside the centre on Monday. It added that however, that the NSC "remains on high alert" and that briefings will be conducted with sailors and relevant parties.

The federation has also consulted with National Parks Board (NParks) and other relevant experts, and "implemented precautionary measures based on their advice".





"Patrol boats have been deployed at regular intervals to observe the area and will continue to be deployed. Other guidelines in boat-launching and recovery procedures including additional beach support and on-water sentry are also set in place," it said.

Earlier in the week, NParks said the reptile was likely an estuarine crocodile, "known to swim freely in the waters between Singapore and Malaysia".

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, group director of parks Chia Seng Jiang said the board has advised operators of establishments along the coast to take necessary precautions, as well as put up notices near water edges reminding visitors to keep to designated paths.

"Should park visitors encounter a crocodile, they should stay calm and back away slowly," said Mr Chia. "They should not approach, provoke or feed the animal."

Those who need help dealing with crocodiles can call the NParks helpline at 1800 471 7300.