'No further risk' to public from uncompleted viaduct that collapsed: BCA

The agency said props and supports have been installed as a precautionary measure, after part of the Tampines viaduct collapsed earlier this month, killing one worker.

SINGAPORE: There is "no further risk" to the public from the construction of the Tampines viaduct as precautions have been taken after the collapse of an uncompleted structure earlier this month, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Friday (Jul 28).

The incident happened on Jul 14 when concrete works by Or Kim Peow Contractors were being carried out in the wee hours of the morning. One worker was killed, while another 10 were injured.

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, a BCA spokesperson said it had instructed the project parties immediately after the incident to install props and supports for the adjacent beams or girders as a precautionary measure.

"There is no further risk to the public as the props have already been installed," it added.

The agency also said it had checked three other above-ground road structures under construction as a precaution. The checks "confirmed that there are no signs of structural distress in any of these structures under construction", the spokesperson stated.

"As part of the multi-agency investigation into the Tampines viaduct collapse, BCA is continuing its investigations with assistance from the project parties involved," the spokesperson added.