'No interaction' with DPM Teo in his capacity as chair of committee on 38 Oxley Road: Lee Hsien Yang

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang has denied having any interaction with Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean in his capacity as chair of the ministerial committee set up to consider options for the 38 Oxley Road house.

Mr Teo had said last Saturday that he tasked relevant agencies to study a range of possibilities for the house and shared some of the options with the Lee siblings.



Said DPM Teo: "They know that I would personally not support the options at either end of the range: At one end, preserving the house as it is for visitors to enter and see would be totally against the wishes of Mr and Mrs Lee Kuan Yew; and at the other, demolishing the house and putting the property on the market for new private residences."

However, Mr Lee refuted that account on Tuesday (Jun 20), saying: "Wei Ling and I wish to clarify that we have had no interaction with DPM Teo Chee Hean in his capacity as Chair of the Committee since the Committee has been formed. Neither has Lawrence Wong who was the sole point of contact given any indication of the range of options under consideration."

Writing on Facebook, Mr Lee said he and his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, had met with Mr Teo "on numerous occasions", but they were apart from and well before the formation of the committee.

"During those discussions we had explored a wide range of options as well as concerns we had regarding Lee Hsien Loong and his family," said Mr Lee Hsien Yang, adding that Mr Teo was always careful to state that any views he expressed were personal views.

Last Saturday, Mr Teo revealed that the ministerial committee looking into the future of 38 Oxley Road includes Cabinet members responsible for heritage, land issues and urban planning, namely Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, Minister for Law K Shanmugam, and Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.



He added that there is "nothing secret" about the committee, saying it was "like numerous other committees that Cabinet may set up from time to time to consider specific issues".



The Cabinet Secretary earlier said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong - who has been caught in the dispute with his siblings - was not involved in the committee's discussions.

PM Lee has said he will refute "baseless allegations" made by his siblings in a ministerial statement in Parliament on Jul 3.