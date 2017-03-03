No issue with appointment of former MP as deputy AG: Shanmugam, Indranee

SINGAPORE: Mr Hri Kumar Nair's former role as a People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) should not be an issue in his current appointment as Deputy Attorney-General, Minister for Law K Shanmugam and Senior Minister of State for Law Indranee Rajah said in Parliament on Friday (Mar 3).

Both Mr Shanmugam and Ms Indranee said that Mr Hri Kumar was qualified for the position as one of the top litigators in the country. Furthermore, the court - rather than the AG or Deputy AGs - ultimately decides on the outcome of cases, they added.

The PAP MPs were replying to concerns voiced by Workers' Party MP Sylvia Lim on Mr Hri Kumar's appointment to the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC).

Stressing that it was not a personal attack against Mr Hri Kumar, Ms Lim said: "The AGC as an organ of state should be independent and ready to reign in the Government if it acts unlawfully or is abusing its power," she said. "It is my view that filling a constitutional post in an organ of state with a party politician is not ideal as it carries a risk of undermining public confidence in the AGC’s stated mission of fair and independent prosecutions."

In response to this, Ms Indranee pointed out that many countries - such as the UK, Australia and the US - have a sitting MP or politician as the head of their AGC.

"We have adopted a slightly different model. In our system, the AG and AGC officers are not politicians and are not members of political parties. But it is going too far to suggest that AGC officers must not have previously had any links with any political party."

Mr Hri Kumar, who served as Member of Parliament for the Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency from 2006 to 2015, started his term as Deputy AG on Wednesday. He quit politics just before the 2015 General Election, saying his wife’s diagnosis of lymphoma in 2012 which made him relook his priorities.



PAP also told the TODAY newspaper last month that Mr Hri Kumar was no longer a member of the party.

SMALL TALENT POOL FOR HIGHEST LEGAL APPOINTMENTS



Ms Indranee said that the AGC must be led by the "best legal talent available", and the talent pool for the highest legal appointments was small.

"It is common for political parties to get the best legal talent ... This wealth of talent should be available to the public service."



She named former MPs Davinder Singh and Alvin Yeo - from Drew & Napier and WongPartnership respectively - as well as current MP Edwin Tong from Allen & Gledhill as examples of top lawyers with political affiliations.

"Ultimately, the most important considerations are the quality, character and integrity of the individual who’s appointed to lead the AGC," Ms Indranee added.

Mr Hri Kumar, according to Ms Indranee, is currently one of the top six to seven litigators in Singapore. "Senior figures in the profession have noted that he is incisive, diligent, fair-minded, possesses rare intellect and is capable of consummate advocacy."

She also pointed to the sacrifices required of lawyers to serve in the public service. Some of the other top six or seven litigators in Singapore had been approached for public sector positions, but were not willing to give up their private practice "for a number of reasons", she said.

"Mr Hri Kumar accepted his appointment as Deputy AG despite the considerable personal and financial cost to him. He loses the privacy he enjoyed in private practice. He also now earns significantly less than what he used to earn.



"We should be grateful that a person of such standing has agreed to dedicate himself to the public cause. We should welcome his spirit of public service."

COURT THE "ULTIMATE DECIDER" OF CASES



Ms Indranee also said the court, and not the AG, was the "ultimate decider" of cases. "While the AG takes a position on whether to prosecute, it is the court that eventually decides on innocence or guilt. That is why in many countries it is perfectly acceptable for the AG to be a politician."

Still, Ms Lim pointed out that the AG and Deputy AGs have "wide discretion" in matters that go to court.

To this, Mr Shanmugam reiterated that for matters that do go to court, the court is the ultimate authority on the outcome.

"If exercise of discretion is required, of course the AGC decides based on a variety of factors and that is why you choose people of character and competence," the minister said.

As to whether Mr Hri Kumar should disqualify himself on cases involving political issues, Mr Shanmugam said there were "clear rules" on when lawyers should recuse themselves from political matters.

"I am sure every lawyer in AGC is aware of the laws relating to recusal," he said.