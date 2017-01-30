'No justification' for Quebec mosque shooting: MFA

SINGAPORE: There can be no justification for an attack on a sacred place of worship, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday (Jan 30) in response to the deadly shooting at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre on Sunday which killed six and injured at least eight people

In a statement, MFA said Singapore "strongly condemns the heinous attack" during evening prayers. "We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," MFA said.

MFA added that it has contacted the four registered Singaporeans in Quebec and they are safe. "Thus far, we have not received any reports of Singaporeans directly affected or injured by the incident," MFA said.

The Ministry also advised Singaporeans in Canada to exercise vigilance and take necessary precautions for their safety. "They should monitor the local news and follow the instructions of the Canadian authorities. They are also advised to keep in touch with their family and friends so that they know you are safe," MFA said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the deadly shooting a "terrorist attack on Muslims". Two suspects have been arrested, according to Canadian police.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance are advised to contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at: