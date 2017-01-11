'No justification for such a despicable act': Singapore condemns Kandahar attack

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Wednesday (Jan 11) condemned the attack at the governor's compound in Kandahar, Afghanistan on Tuesday, which killed at least 11 people - including five diplomats from the United Arab Emirates.

"There can be no justification for such a despicable act, particularly against diplomats who were on a humanitarian mission," Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement. "We convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish those injured a speedy recovery."

The explosives were reportedly hidden in a sofa and detonated inside the governor's compound in southern Kandahar during a visit by the UAE ambassador to Afghanistan. He escaped the attack with injuries.

The attack was one among three bombings which occurred in Afghanistan on Tuesday. About 50 people were killed and 100 injured in the attacks.