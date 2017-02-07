No need for motorists to use old parking coupons at pro-rated rates: MND

SINGAPORE: Authorities have concluded there is no need for motorists to use old parking coupons at pro-rated rates, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Desmond Lee in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 7).

Mr Lee, responding to NCMP Leon Perera's parliamentary question, said this is because the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) have ensured that there is adequate supply of parking coupons for exchange at the majority of petrol stations, as well as at HDB branches and URA.

From Dec 1 last year, motorists using public car parks have had to use new coupons with revised rates.

Mr Lee also said that enforcement officers on the ground are issuing advisories rather than parking offence notices to motorists who may have overlooked the change and still use the old coupons during this transition period.

He added that HDB and URA have been actively monitoring the sale and exchange of coupons. “After an initial peak period in the first week of December when the new rates took effect, the volume of sale and exchange of coupons has decreased significantly, and has now stabilised,” he said.

Mr Lee also said that, in future, HDB and URA eventually plan to phase out coupon parking altogether.