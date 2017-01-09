No reason to believe Singtel’s broadband outage was due to a cyberattack: Yaacob

SINGAPORE: There is no reason to believe that the massive fibre broadband service disruption which hit Singtel subscribers last month was caused by a cyberattack, Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim said in Parliament on Monday (Jan 9).



While investigations by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) are still ongoing, Dr Yaacob said there was “no reason to believe there was a cyberattack” and that preliminary findings suggest that the hours-long disruption on Dec 3 was caused by a “technical issue” that affected the telco’s dynamic host configuration protocol (DHCP) server.

The DHCP server assigns Internet Protocol (IP) addresses to customers’ modems to allow them to connect to the Internet, but due to the “technical issue” on Dec 3, the DHCP server failed to do so and hence Singtel subscribers were unable to connect to the Internet.

Dr Yaacob said IMDA will reveal the details of its investigations soon. The report will also shed light on whether the service outage could have been avoided, whether Singtel took all necessary action to restore services expeditiously, and possible measures that may prevent such disruptions from happening again.

However, given the increasing complexities of technology and networks, Dr Yaacob said it is not possible to “completely eliminate service outages”. Instead, the Government expects operators to plan and design resilient networks, as well as put in place measures to ensure a speedy recovery in the event of a disruption.



This will minimise disruption to end users, he added.



Apart from Singtel’s islandwide Internet outage on Dec 3, StarHub’s broadband users also experienced two disruptions in October, which the telco has confirmed were caused by “malicious distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks” on its Domain Name Servers (DNS)”.



Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency and the IMDA said in a joint statement on Oct 26 that was the first time that Singapore has experienced such an attack on its telecommunication infrastructure.

Responding to a question from Member of Parliament (MP) Ong Teng Koon on whether the Government has the ability to deal with cyberattacks, Dr Yaacob said Singapore will have to continue to build up its defences.



However, the minister believes that Singapore’s telco networks are as resilient as those of other countries.



“While direct comparisons are not possible due to differences in methodologies and network designs, our study shows that our networks are generally as resilient as our international counterpart. In fact, few jurisdictions beside Singapore actively track internet service providers’ network availability and those that do typically set the threshold lower than ours.”



He added that over the past year, both Singtel and StarHub’s fixed broadband network availability exceeded the 99.9 per cent required by IMDA.



Nonetheless, the ministry and IMDA take a “serious view of all service difficulty incidences” and will continue to review measures to enhance the resilience of Singapore’s key telecommunications networks and services such as the Telecom Service Resiliency Code, Dr Yaacob said.