No reports of Singaporeans affected by Russia metro blasts

SINGAPORE: The Singapore embassy in Moscow has reached out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in St Petersburg and all of them are safe, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) late Monday (Apr 3).



An MFA spokesperson said thus far, there have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected by or injured in the incident.



At least nine people were killed and 20 injured after an explosion ripped through a train carriage in the subway on Monday afternoon in Russia. An explosive device was also found at another train station, but it has been defused.



