No Signboard seafood restaurant chain seeking to raise S$35m in IPO

SINGAPORE: No Signboard Holdings, known for its signature white pepper crab dish, lodged on Wednesday (Nov 8) its preliminary prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Catalist board.

Bloomberg reported that the company started taking orders this week for the IPO, which could value the company at as much as S$130 million.

The company is seeking to raise as much as S$35 million, with investors being offered 125 million shares at S$0.23 to S$0.28 apiece, according to terms for the deal obtained by Bloomberg.

It aims to price the offering on Nov 23 and begin trading on the Catalist board on Nov 30, Bloomberg added.

No Signboard is seeking to replicate the success of long-time rival Jumbo Group, the chili crab purveyor whose shares have more than doubled since its IPO in November 2015.

Jumbo, which is also listed on the Catalist board, had sold shares at 25 cents in its IPO. On its first trading day, the shares rose as much as 58 per cent to an intraday high of 39.5 Singapore cents before ending the session at 34 cents, or a gain of 36 per cent.

On Thursday, the counter closed rose 1.67 per cent to close at S$0.61.

No Signboard’s upcoming IPO has attracted several prominent cornerstone investors, according to the preliminary prospectus seen by Channel NewsAsia.

These including Goi Kok Ming, chief operating officer of mainboard-listed GSH Corp, which owns properties in Singapore and Malaysia and has interest in the food logistics and warehousing business in China.

David Lam, the founder of bulk container provider Goodpack, has also agreed to be a cornerstone investor, the prospectus shows.

No Signboard said in its prospectus it intends to use the proceeds from the IPO to develop the company's beer business, establish a new chain of casual dining restaurants and expand its ready meal business.

It intends to distribute dividends of at least 30 per cent of its net profit to shareholders in 2018 and 2019, it said in the preliminary prospectus.