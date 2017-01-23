No ‘strawberry quick’ drugs in Singapore despite online reports: CNB

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said it has not issued any advisory on strawberry-flavoured drugs – known as “strawberry quick” – which is said to taste like pop rock candy and is targeted at children.

CNB has not come across any cases of such drugs in Singapore in recent years, it said on Monday (Jan 23).

Online reports of coloured and flavoured methamphetamine have been circulating since 2007, according to fact-checking website Snopes. There is no evidence that drug dealers are creating and selling these drugs and targeting children, it said.

Still, CNB urged parents to remind their children about the dangers of drugs.

“While there is no specific information about ‘strawberry quick’, we urge parents to remind their children that drugs are harmful. Unscrupulous traffickers may seek to disguise the harmful nature of drugs by making them look like candy or foodstuff,” it said.

Members of the public who come across such suspected substances or drug sales can contact CNB at 1800-325-6666 or email CNB_Feedback@cnb.gov.sg.