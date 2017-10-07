No train service on parts of North-South Line due to track fault at Bishan: SMRT

SINGAPORE: Train service on the North-South Line (NSL) was disrupted on Saturday evening (Oct 7), with no service between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier stations in both directions.

This is due to a track fault at Bishan station, announced transport operator SMRT in a tweet at about 5.35pm. It added that the fault is not linked to the new signalling system on the line.

[NSL] Due to a track fault, there is no train svc from #Bishan to #ToaPayoh towards #MarinaSouthPier. (Not linked to new signalling project) — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) October 7, 2017

The disruption initially affected three stations - from Bishan to Toa Payoh - but in an update about 30 minutes later, SMRT said there was no train service between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier stations. That's half the stretch of NSL.

[NSL] UPDATE: No train svc btwn #AngMoKio and #ToaPayoh due to a track fault at #Bishan. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) October 7, 2017

The transport operator added that free regular bus and bridging services are available. It also said commuters should consider alternative transport.

"Our engineers are on-site and are working to recover services as quickly as possible," said SMRT. "We are sorry that your journey has been affected this evening."

[NSL] UPDATE: No train svc btwn #AngMoKio and #MarinaSouthPier. Pls consider alternative transport. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) October 7, 2017

The crowd at Jurong East due to the train disruption.





This is the second train disruption in a day. On Saturday afternoon, services on the North-East Line towards Punggol were affected briefly by a train fault at Sengkang.