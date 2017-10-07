No train service on parts of North-South Line due to track fault at Bishan: SMRT
SINGAPORE: Train service on the North-South Line (NSL) was disrupted on Saturday evening (Oct 7), with no service between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier stations in both directions.
This is due to a track fault at Bishan station, announced transport operator SMRT in a tweet at about 5.35pm. It added that the fault is not linked to the new signalling system on the line.
The disruption initially affected three stations - from Bishan to Toa Payoh - but in an update about 30 minutes later, SMRT said there was no train service between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier stations. That's half the stretch of NSL.
The transport operator added that free regular bus and bridging services are available. It also said commuters should consider alternative transport.
"Our engineers are on-site and are working to recover services as quickly as possible," said SMRT. "We are sorry that your journey has been affected this evening."
This is the second train disruption in a day. On Saturday afternoon, services on the North-East Line towards Punggol were affected briefly by a train fault at Sengkang.