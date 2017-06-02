Noise barriers to be installed at 20 more locations on North-South, East-West Lines

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority on Friday (Jun 2) said it will call a tender to install an additional 10km of railway noise barriers at 20 new locations on the elevated MRT tracks along the North-South and East-West Lines.

These locations include from Pasir Ris MRT to Tampines MRT and Jurong East MRT to Bukit Batok MRT.

On-site installation is expected to begin from mid-2018, following design and off-site fabrication works, and will be completed by 2020, the press release said. When completed, the noise barriers are expected to reduce railway noise levels by five to 10 decibels, it added.



LTA has already completed installing about 8.5km of railway noise barriers at 16 locations across the island under Phase 1 in end-2016. Installation works of another 3km of barriers, along nine other locations, are ongoing and expected to complete by 2018.

To minimise inconvenience to commuters, the noise barrier installation has to be restricted to after service hours and coordinated with other ongoing maintenance and improvement works during that time, LTA said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Stretches along elevated railway tracks where noise levels exceed the National Environment Agency’s recommended guideline of 67 decibels averaged over an hour should be prioritised, LTA added.



The agency has also been working with train manufacturers and operators to mitigate railway noise in other ways. These include fitting trains with noise-dampening wheels, using ballast and concrete sleepers on the tracks enabling better absorption of noise, and servicing the train wheels and tracks more frequently, the press release said.