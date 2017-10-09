Nokia 3310 3G to go on sale in Singapore for S$99

SINGAPORE: The Nokia 3310 3G will be available in Singapore for S$99, HMD Global announced on Monday (Oct 9).

The Finnish manufacturer said in a media alert that the refreshed classic will be sold from Oct 14 in two of the four colours manufactured - charcoal and warm red - with a matte finish and silver keypads.

Customers can purchase the phone from 3Mobile, selected A-Mobile outlets, Challenger, Courts, Gain City, Handphoneshop, Harvey Norman, Mustafa and Sprint Cass, the company added.

The new Nokia 3310 retains its predecessor's popular "Snake" game, an improved version of the retro user interface that allows customers to change icon colours and positions, an ergonomical design and more spacing between the buttons.

It also has a 2mp camera with LED flash, up to six hours of talk time and up to 27 days of standby time with a single SIM card.