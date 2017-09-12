Nomination Day: Halimah Yacob to submit papers by noon

If the papers are found to be in order and there are no objections, the Returning Officer will declare Mdm Halimah the President-Elect at 12.30pm.

SINGAPORE: Mdm Halimah Yacob will submit her nomination papers between 11am and noon on Wednesday (Sep 13), the final step in the process she has to go through as a presidential candidate.

She is set to become the country's first female President, and the first Malay head of state in more than 47 years, after being the only person to qualify for an election that was scheduled for this month.



Among the documents she will have to submit at the People's Association headquarters at King George's Avenue are the certificate of eligibility issued by the Presidential Elections Committee, the community certificate issued by the Community Committee and a political donation certificate.

Mdm Halimah collected her certificate of eligibility from the Elections Department on Tuesday.

Under amendments to the Constitution that came into effect in June this year, applicants had to show that they helmed a company with at least $500 million in shareholders' equity. The applications from two other presidential hopefuls, Mohamed Salleh Marican and Farid Khan were rejected as they did not meet this requirement.

Mdm Halimah meets the criteria set out for those in the public sector, having held office for at least three years as Speaker.

As this year's Presidential Election was reserved for Malay candidates, prospective candidates also had to apply to the Community Committee for a Malay community certificate.

By noon on Wednesday, a deposit of S$43,500 would also have to be put down for Mdm Halimah's nomination.



DECLARATION AS PRESIDENT-ELECT

If the papers are found to be in order and there are no objections, the Returning Officer will declare Mdm Halimah the President-Elect at 12.30pm. The Returning Officer will be Mr Ng Wai Choong, the chief executive of the Energy Market Authority.



If anyone wishes to raise objections to her becoming President, these objections must be made in writing, signed by the objector and made between 11 am and 12.30 pm on Nomination Day, the Elections Department said.



If objections are filed, the Returning Officer shall “with the least possible delay decide on the validity of every objection and inform the candidate concerned of his decision”, it added.



If the Returning Officer disallows any objection, his decision shall be final and conclusive and shall not be called in question in any court, a spokesperson said. But if he allows the objection, his decision shall be subject to reversal on an application under the Presidential Election Act.



Details on the swearing-in ceremony will be released at a later time.

