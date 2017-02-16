North East CDC, SMRT partner to place 100 job seekers by 2019

SINGAPORE: The North East District’s Community Development Council (CDC) has tied up with SMRT to place about 100 job seekers in the company by 2019.



Mr Peter Ong, a resident in North East District, is one of those who have benefited from the arrangement, which is part of a three-year partnership which kicked off in October 2016.

He initially found it difficult to get a job after retirement and prior to the SMRT opportunity, was given work at mobile libraries at various Community Clubs or Residents' Committees.

Today, the 68-year-old is part of a team that manages the crowd at train platforms during peak periods. As part of his job, Mr Ong assists those in need to get seats and ensures that people stay clear of the doors.



“A lot of jobs are mostly dish washing or keeping the dishes or being an assistant in the kitchen. I (didn’t) find it suitable as I was trained in dealing with people when I was working in a bank,” he said.



During the initial three-month period, both SMRT and Mr Ong assessed if he is the right fit for the job. The CDC also helped Mr Ong look for other jobs in the meantime.



“They will still be assisted by our career coach at our local job placement centres. The officers will always refer them to job interviews or job fairs so this will give them the opportunity to earn some income to tide them over while they are searching for a permanent job,” said Ms Serene Tan, senior manager (Projects) at North East CDC.



SMRT has since decided to offer Mr Ong a permanent position which he has said he will accept.



The public transport operator said the scheme provides for an alternative form of manpower and is part of the company’s community outreach efforts. Said the director of Station Operations, Rail Operations Division at SMRT Siu Yow Wee: “It's a more permanent role and they will also be subject to SMRT's remuneration benefits, like free travel. If they do well, they can also become an assistant station manager or even a station manager.”

SMRT is the North East CDC's first corporate partner since it started its Community Employment Programme to help low-income jobseekers in 2011. It has a similar programme with Tampines Town Council which started in 2013. More than 1,700 residents have benefited from the programme.

North East CDC added that the profile of residents seeking help is also changing over the years. Between 2015 and 2016, the CDC saw a 10 per cent increase in PMETs looking for jobs. To further assist these job seekers, a dedicated resource centre will be set up later this year.