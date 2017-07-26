North East CDC to pilot community job-matching programme

SINGAPORE: Jobseekers looking for work near their home can look forward to more help, thanks to a Workforce Singapore pilot programme announced on Wednesday (Jul 26).

The programme, called R3 (Recruit, Reskill, Retain), is a collaboration with the North East Community Development Council.



Launched by Second Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, it matches rank-and-file workers and professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMET) with vacancies in districts near their homes. It will be managed by Careers Connect at Our Tampines Hub, a facility providing assistance to jobseeker.

Aside from job-matching, jobseekers under the R3 scheme will get help in re-skilling efforts, while employers will get assistance in retaining workers. There will be career coaches - they will compile a list of potential applicants for jobs which participating employers under the programme will receive.

Learning journeys will be organised so those seeking job can get a first-hand look at the working environment and job requirements at the hiring employers' premises. Employers will work with Careers Connect to identify the training needs of those hired, plus some course fee subsidies of up to 90 per cent or more in sending workers for training.



Workers and their supervisors will receive continued help from the career coaches to support retention efforts.

The pilot will run for three months, with the potential for it to be rolled out within more communities in Singapore.

