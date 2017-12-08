North-East Line extension: LTA awards S$79m contract to China State Construction Engineering

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded the contract for the construction of tunnels to the future Punggol Coast station on the North-East Line extension to the Singapore branch of China State Construction Engineering.



As part of the S$79 million contract, the company will be responsible for the building of a pair of 830m tunnels between Punggol station and the new Punggol Coast station, the LTA said in a news release on Friday (Dec 8).

The new station will support the Punggol Digital District, a business park that is currently in the design and planning stage led by developer JTC.

Work on the tunnels is expected to begin this month and be completed by 2023.

Artist's impression of the concourse of Punggol Coast MRT station. (Image: LTA)

The 1.6-km North-East Line extension will serve the Punggol North area. With the new station, there will be a total of 17 stops along the NEL.

In awarding the contract, LTA said that China State Construction is "an established contractor" that has completed many railway infrastructure projects in Singapore and China, including Downtown Line 3’s Kaki Bukit and Geylang Bahru stations.



The company is also currently involved in the design and construction of North-South Line’s Canberra Station.

It was also recently awarded two Circle Line 6 contracts for the construction of Cantonment Station, as well as Keppel Station and its associated tunnels in a joint venture with Nishimatsu Construction.

