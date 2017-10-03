North-East Line train service disrupted for an hour by train fault

SINGAPORE: Train service on the North-East Line (NEL) was disrupted for about an hour due to a train fault on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 3).

In a tweet at 1.15pm, SBS Transit said that service on the line was delayed and advised commuters to expect additional travel time of about 15 minutes.

01:15pm: NEL svc is delayed due to a train fault. Additional travel time of about 15 minutes may be expected. We are sorry. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) October 3, 2017

In an update at 2pm, SBS Transit said there was no train service between Punggol and Buangkok stations.

In another update about five minutes after that, the transport operator said service towards HarbourFront station was delayed, and warned commuters to expect about 20 minutes' additional travel time.

02:05pm: NEL service towards HarbourFront NE1 is delayed due to a train fault. Additional travel time of about 20 minutes may be expected. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) October 3, 2017

About an hour after its first tweet at around 2.15pm, SBS Transit said that the line had resumed regular service.

02:16pm: NEL is back to regular service. Free buses still available NE17 Punggol to NE15 Buangkok Once again, we are very sorry for the inconvenience caused. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) October 3, 2017

Language oral exams for O-Level candidates and other exams for N-Level students were scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, according to the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Education said students who were affected by the NEL delay should inform their school "as soon as possible", and go to their exam centre before the end of the paper to sit for the exam.



"If you are unable to reach your exam centre, you can go to the centre nearest to you and report to the chief presiding examiner of the centre," the ministry said.

It added that candidates would be given the full paper duration, and no excuse letter from the train station was required.

