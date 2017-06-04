North Korea, terrorism in region pose ‘clear and present’ threats to stability: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: As Singapore assumes chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year, it will do its best to attain a balance between security and trade interests, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at the close of the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday (Jun 4).

In a speech at the final plenary session, he touched on the interplay between national security and stability with economic prosperity and progress, noting that the former forms the basis of the latter, and both complement and synergise with each other to provide “a virtuous balance”.



“But for trade to flourish, conditions must be stable and we need to address in the near and medium term together two specific security challenges that are clear and present threats,” said Dr Ng, citing North Korea as well as the threat of terrorism in the region.

“I state the obvious in repeating that North Korea’s nuclear programme can disrupt regional stability and prosperity,” said Dr Ng. “All of us are deeply concerned by the series of deliberate and provocative actions by North Korea, including the two nuclear tests in January and September last year, and the series of missile launches since the start of this year. These are dangerous and destabilising acts.”



Much of the focus of Dr Ng’s speech was on terrorism in the region. He noted that at least 31 terrorist groups in the region have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS), and pointed to evidence of increasing transnational cooperation among regional terror networks.



Terror groups have utilised these networks to traffic humans and weapons, while taking advantage of the region’s porous borders and dense jungles for easy access and safe havens for training camps, he said.



“If these groups further entrench themselves in our region, more attacks will occur in ASEAN. We must prevent this tragic fate,” said Dr Ng. He highlighted how the threat has shifted to the region from the Middle East, where IS is losing ground. He drew parallels to the situation in the United Kingdom and Europe.



“Over the past two years, multiple attacks have occurred in our region, including in Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Pattani. Just last week, another attack occurred in Jakarta, and Mindanao is still under martial law,” said Dr Ng.



“The events at Marawi, where tens of thousands of civilians were forced from their homes, is worrisome, as it reminds us that mass migrations from extremist terror can occur in Southeast Asia too.”



Dr Ng added that intelligence and cooperation would be key in the fight against terrorists, with Singapore stepping up information-sharing and intelligence cooperation with other countries. Earlier on Sunday, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia offered assistance to Philippines in dealing with the terrorist situation in Marawi and Mindanao on the sidelines of the dialogue.



ADMM-PLUS AN ANNUAL AFFAIR?

The minister added that Singapore and Vietnam have jointly proposed that the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) – Plus meeting be annualised from 2017. The meeting, which involves ASEAN as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States, is currently held once every two years.



“We believe it is timely to annualise our meetings so that we can address the growing security challenges affecting our region more effectively and in a timelier manner,” said Dr Ng.

Dr Ng described the ADMM and ADMM-Plus as “valuable platforms to deal with security threats together and build trust and confidence”.

He said that, as chairman of the ADMM in 2018, the Singapore Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) will facilitate three initiatives to strengthen defence ties and help reduce tensions and the risk of miscalculations in the region.

Firstly, Singapore will initiate an inaugural ASEAN-China maritime exercise, which was proposed by Beijing. It will also work to expand the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea to all ADMM-Plus countries and to establish a set of guidelines for air encounters between military aircraft for ASEAN, similar to that in a US-China memorandum of understanding, Dr Ng said.



Also speaking at the session was Mark Mitchell, New Zealand's Minister of Defence, and Lieutenant General Alexander Vasilyevich Fomin, Deputy Minister of Defence for Russia.

