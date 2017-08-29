North Korean missile test is 'reckless provocation': Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Tuesday (Aug 29) condemned the ballistic missile test conducted by North Korea, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said, noting that the missile flew over Japan before landing in the sea.

"This reckless provocation is in blatant defiance of the international community and severely jeopardises the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula," MFA said in a media statement.



"This test, along with the preceding tests since the start of 2017, is a serious breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions.



"We strongly urge the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) to cease all provocations immediately, and reiterate our long-standing call for the DPRK to abide by its international obligations and commitments."