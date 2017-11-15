North-South Line delays to continue on Thursday
SINGAPORE: Commuters will continue to face delays on the North-South Line (NSL) on Thursday (Nov 16) as there will be fewer trains in service, SMRT said.
It said that commuters on the NSL should add 40 minutes travel time to their journeys.
The public transport operator updated at about 8.30pm that it will provide free bus services between Yishun and Marina South Pier from the start of train service on Thursday.
The delays started on Wednesday evening, when commuters were advised to take alternative train lines after SMRT announced that they could face up to 40 minutes' extra travelling time on the North-South Line (NSL) during the evening rush hour.
At a press conference addressing a train collision at the Joo Koon station on the East-West Line, SMRT said that the timed separation of trains arriving at stations the NSL and EWL will be increased until they were satisfied with findings from an ongoing investigation.
The NSL delays came on the back of disruptions on Circle Line and East-West Line in the morning, including one involving a train collision. Both lines are also operated by SMRT.
The train operator had first announced on Twitter at 5.05pm that commuters could face longer travelling time due to fewer trains serving the NSL. It said free bridging bus services were available from Bishan to Yishun.
At about 6.30pm, it revised that figure to 40 minutes.
At about 8.30pm, SMRT updated that train delays of 40 minutes will continue on Thursday as there will be fewer trains in service.
A Channel NewsAsia reader said it took around 30 minutes for his journey from Newton to Bishan MRT station. The journey normally takes less than 10 minutes. He added that at Newton MRT station, the train doors did not close for more than five minutes.