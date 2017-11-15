North-South Line hit by delays during evening rush hour
SINGAPORE: Commuters are being advised to take alternative train lines after SMRT announced that they could face up to 40 minutes' extra travelling time on the North-South Line (NSL) during the evening rush hour on Wednesday (Nov 15).
The announcement comes on the back of disruptions on Circle Line and East-West Line in the morning, including one involving a train collision. Both lines are operated by SMRT as well.
The train operator had first announced on Twitter at 5.05pm that commuters could face longer travelling time due to fewer trains serving the NSL. It said free bridging bus services were available from Bishan to Yishun.
At about 6.30pm, it revised that figure to 40 minutes.
A Channel NewsAsia reader said it took around 30 minutes for his journey from Newton to Bishan MRT station. The journey normally takes less than 10 minutes. He added that at Newton MRT station, the train doors did not close for more than five minutes.