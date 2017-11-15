North-South Line hit by delays during evening rush hour

SINGAPORE: Commuters are being advised to take alternative train lines after SMRT announced that they could face up to 40 minutes' extra travelling time on the North-South Line (NSL) during the evening rush hour on Wednesday (Nov 15).

The announcement comes on the back of disruptions on Circle Line and East-West Line in the morning, including one involving a train collision. Both lines are operated by SMRT as well.

Commuters in the train at Braddell MRT station during the delay. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

The train operator had first announced on Twitter at 5.05pm that commuters could face longer travelling time due to fewer trains serving the NSL. It said free bridging bus services were available from Bishan to Yishun.





[NSL]: Due to fewer trains serving the NSL this evening, please cater additional 15 minutes train travel time. Free bridging bus services from #Bishan to #Yishun (one way) and free regular bus services between #Bishan and #Yishun (both directions) are available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 15, 2017

At 5.45pm, it said commuters should cater for an additional 25 minutes in their journey.

At about 6.30pm, it revised that figure to 40 minutes.



[NSL] UPDATE: Pls add 40 mins train travel time when commuting on the NSL. Free bridging bus services from #Bishan to #Yishun (one way) and free regular bus services btwn #Bishan and #Yishun (both directions) are still avail. Commuters are advised to take alternative train lines. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 15, 2017

A Channel NewsAsia reader said it took around 30 minutes for his journey from Newton to Bishan MRT station. The journey normally takes less than 10 minutes. He added that at Newton MRT station, the train doors did not close for more than five minutes.

