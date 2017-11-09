Commuters on North-South Line hit by train delays during rush hour

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling along the North-South Line on Thursday (Nov 9) were hit by delays during the morning rush hour, with some saying that they waited up to 30 minutes before they could board a train.

Channel NewsAsia reader Serene Soh said that the delay started around 7.20am, but there was no announcement made at the station.

"We only want SMRT to alert us if (there's a) problem ... Almost every week we are late for work because of MRT train fault and no announcement."

As of 10.30am, operator SMRT had not made any official announcements about a train delay on its social media pages.

Another commuter, Mr Ishak Khan, said he arrived at Admiralty station at 8am and it took him 30 minutes before he could get on the train towards Yio Chu Kang. An SMRT announcement stated that there was a track fault at Bishan, he said.

Mr Jass Singh, who was also at Admiralty station, said the escalators there had stopped and there were snaking queues. He added that the stations were crowded from Woodlands to Newton.

(Photo: Jass Singh)

Some commuters took to social media to complain about the lack of official announcements from SMRT, while others said that they experienced much longer delays in their travel time than advised by announcements made at the stations.

#smrt #traindelay. Due to earlier train fault, there will be delay of 5mins. Personally, its 30mins extra for me now. — Anti One (@antionelaw) November 9, 2017

@SMRT_Singapore Dear Passengers, due to a train fault, this train would be delayed for FIVE mins. It had been repeated for 5 times. 5X5=25!! — Joey (@joeytania) November 9, 2017





as usual.. no update again by @SMRT_Singapore on NSL train delay/fault. we are advised to plan our journey when train is not functioning properly but how to when we are clueless of it. #smrt #whatsnew — Harry Kay (@Riyati17) November 9, 2017





Super delayed trains yet no announcements from @SMRT_Singapore why??? pic.twitter.com/SF0kFa9Chk — Alexis Cheong (@alexischeong) November 9, 2017

SMRT's train services have been plagued by delays and disruptions in recent months, including one caused by a flooding incident at Bishan station last month. The train operator also warned in July that the updating and testing of a new signalling system would take between four and six months to stabilise.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SMRT for comment on Thursday's delays.