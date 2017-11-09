Commuters on North-South Line hit by train delays during rush hour

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling along the North-South Line on Thursday (Nov 9) were hit by delays during the morning rush hour, with some waiting up to 30 minutes to board a train.

Channel NewsAsia reader Serene Soh said that the delay started around 7.20am, but there was no announcement made at the station.

"We only want SMRT to alert us if (there's a) problem ... Almost every week we are late for work because of MRT train fault and no announcement."

Another commuter, Mr Ishak Khan, said he got to Admiralty station at 8am and it took him 30 minutes to get onto the train towards Yio Chu Kang. An SMRT announcement stated that there was a track fault at Bishan, he said.

Mr Jass Singh, who was also at Admiralty station, said the escalators there had stopped and there were snaking queues. He added that the stations were crowded from Woodlands to Newton.

(Photo: Jass Singh)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some commuters took to social media to complain that they experienced much longer delays in their travel time than advised by announcements made at the stations.

#smrt #traindelay. Due to earlier train fault, there will be delay of 5mins. Personally, its 30mins extra for me now. — Anti One (@antionelaw) November 9, 2017

@SMRT_Singapore Dear Passengers, due to a train fault, this train would be delayed for FIVE mins. It had been repeated for 5 times. 5X5=25!! — Joey (@joeytania) November 9, 2017

As of 9.40am, operator SMRT had not posted about Thursday's train delay on its social media pages.

SMRT's train services have been plagued by delays and disruptions in recent months, including one caused by a flooding incident at Bishan station last month. The train operator also warned in July that the updating and testing of a new signalling system would take between four and six months to stabilise.