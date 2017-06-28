North-South Line signalling system expected to take a few more months to stabilise fully, LTA, SMRT say

SINGAPORE: The train signalling system on the North-South Line (NSL) is expected to take a few more months to fully stabilise, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and train operator SMRT said on Wednesday (Jun 28).



Train service was disrupted earlier Wednesday evening, a day after LTA and SMRT warned of delays while engineers tested the new system.



Initial investigations show that the service disruptions were caused by a failure in the radio communication network of a new train control system currently being tested, LTA and SMRT said in a joint update on SMRT's Facebook page.

The Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system is currently undergoing intensive full-day testing.

LTA and SMRT added that, unlike new lines where the signalling system can be fully tested before being put into commuter service, train service has to continue on the NSL even as full-day checks take place.

"Although service recovery measures including free bus boarding were taken immediately, some commuters may have experienced longer waiting time as a result of train bunching," LTA and SMRT said.



"We apologise for the inconvenience caused."





