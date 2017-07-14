North-South Line signalling system to take up to 6 months to stabilise

SINGAPORE: The new signalling system on the North-South Line (NSL) will take between four and six months to stabilise, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT said on Friday (Jul 14).

But a software update to be installed on Friday night is expected to address glitches, some of which have resulted in multiple train disruptions since full-day tests on the new signalling system started in late May.

Glitches experienced since include door alignment issues when the track is wet and when trains stop at elevated stations, SMRT said at a media briefing co-chaired by LTA CEO Ngien Hoon Ping.

SMRT started testing the system on the NSL during off-peak hours in late March, and then on Sundays from Apr 16. It said more than 1,300 tests were performed, and that no major issues were encountered.

When full-day tests started at the end of May, checks to the signalling system subsequently caused delays during rush hour periods on two consecutive days in June, raising questions as to why such checks were being carried out during the day, including at peak hour.

SMRT Trains’ CEO Lee Ling Wee told reporters on Friday it is important that the system is checked “rigorously” during passenger service to resolve initial teething problems.

“This is a necessary process that we must undertake because the NSEWL (North-South East-West Line) is an operational line,” he said.

SMRT had earlier said it has "no choice" but to conduct checks for the signalling system throughout the day. It is not possible to accumulate enough testing hours if the signalling system is not run during weekdays, and there are only a limited number of “engineering hours” during the wee hours of the morning, when such checks were previously carried out, it said.