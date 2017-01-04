Notice on structural inspection is legitimate: HDB

SINGAPORE: A notice informing residents of a periodic building structural inspection is legitimate, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) confirmed on Tuesday (Jan 3).

The agency made the clarification after a staff member had mistakenly informed a resident that there was no inspection, when the resident called to check upon seeing the notice.





A notice shown to residents when consultants ask for permission to enter their flats to conduct any periodic building structural inspection. (Photo: HDB/Facebook)

In a Facebook post, HDB said the notice is "not a scam". Instead, its appointed consultant will show a copy of it to residents when asking for permission to enter their flat to conduct the inspection.

"We apologise for the mistake and for causing unnecessary alarm. We will improve our process so that our staff manning our hotlines can provide residents with the most updated information," HDB said.